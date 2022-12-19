GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local author‘s second book signing event proved to be a success.

Author Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, of Howland, goes by the pen name Chelsea Banning.

After only two people showed up at her first book signing, she Tweeted her disappointment — which elicited responses from the likes of Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and Jodi Picoult.

But on Monday night at the Girard library where Podgorny works, 50 people showed up for her second book signing — 25 times more than the first one.

She started with a question-and-answer session, followed by a book reading. She ended the night by signing copies of her book, titled “Of Crowns and Legends” — a fantasy novel set in fifth-century England.

“I’ve even had my author friends reach out, saying that people came to their author signing, came up to their tables saying, ‘Well, I saw nobody came to this Chelsea author’s signing, so I wanted to come see you and say hello,'” says Podgorny. “It’s a ripple effect, and it’s great.”

So far, she’s sold about 7,000 copies — twice as many as 11 days ago, and 6,000 more than her dream number.