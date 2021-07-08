Local auctioneer to compete in his 6th international competition

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auctioneer will be competing in an international competition in Minneapolis next Friday, going against almost 60 different auctioneers from other countries. Even though it’s his sixth year competing, he says he still gets butterflies.

Have you ever tried to talk like an auctioneer before? It’s not that easy.

Wade Baer is a third-generation auctioneer, and he’s been doing it for 18 years. For the most part, you can find him down at Roger’s Sale.

On July 16, he’ll get a chance to show off his skills.

“The International Auction competition is the premiere auction competition in the world for live bid call auctioneers,” Baer said.

Winning it would allow you to represent the National Auctioneers Association for the next 12 months, sort of like the face of the organization.

All Baer had to do was sign up and pay to compete, but he’s been doing it since 2014, with his best year placing 16th.

“They take 15 to the finals, and the past three competitions, I’ve been within 25-hundredths of a point,” he said.

Competition day starts at 6:30 in the morning. Depending on how you do, it could last all day.

The first round is the live bid calling, selling two items.

“You’re given a catalog, so you find out what you’re selling, and you can go look at it, pick it up, touch it, feel it, turn it around, so you know what you’re selling. You can do research on it if you don’t know what it is,” Baer said.

If you pass that round, you move onto an interview round, followed by one more round of bid calling.

Even though he’s done the job for almost two decades, he says it can still cause some nerves.

“The hardest part is — and I would like to quote some auctioneers who’ve said this in the past — it’s not getting rid of the butterflies, but it’s making them fly in formation,” Baer said.

It will be held in Minneapolis and starts at 8 a.m. CDT.

The event will also be live-streamed.