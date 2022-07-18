COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Going once, going twice… sold! A local auctioneer will get to show off his skills on the national stage later this month.

Brad McGovern realized he wanted to be an auctioneer at 18, doing 4-H at the Columbiana County Fair.

He started practicing his skills at the back of the livestock auction when the auctioneer asked him if he wanted to give it a try. Shortly after, he enrolled in auctioneer school and completed a year-long apprenticeship.

Now, he specializes in charity and benefit auctions and works alongside his wife, India.

McGovern says he’ll be judged on speed, clarity and style, something that takes a while to develop.

“We use the same words, they’re called filler words, between the numbers and I’ve actually listened to a lot of different auctioneers and figured out what I can take from them and put into my own chant,” McGovern said.

McGovern won the Ohio Junior Divison Championship and placed in the Ohio Senior Division last year.

The International Auctioneer Championship kicks off in San Diego on July 29.