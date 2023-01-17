LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local attorney received his sentence Tuesday for his arrest in Salem last year during an undercover sex sting.

David Gerchak pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct in the case.

A Columbiana County Municipal Court judge on Tuesday sentenced Gerchak to pay a $300 fine, spend one year on probation and perform 20 hours of community service. He also had to forfeit $120 that the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force took from him during his arrest in August.

As part of his probation, Gerchak has to attend a 12-hour “preventing prostitution” course.

Investigators said Gerchak believed that he was meeting a prostitute but was instead met by undercover officers during his arrest in August.