YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local students are being recognized by Ohio Connections Academy for their academic achievement and community service.

Jack Bernard, of Youngstown, and Landon Cameron, of Beloit, were among 37 Ohio Connections Academy students to be recognized.

To quality, students must have a 3.4 GPA or better and demonstrate leadership experience by participating in school or community service activities. They also have to be recommended by current or former teachers as well as other adults.

This year’s theme for the National Honor Society (NHS) was mental health. The Ohio Connections Academy NHS members focused their efforts on raising awareness

More than 50,000 students in Ohio are homeschooled, according to the Ohio Department of Education.