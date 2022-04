YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Model Railroad Association is holding it’s annual Spring Flea Market and Train Show on Sunday.

It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Salem Center Plex on Ellsworth Avenue in Salem.

You’ll see more than 200 dealer tables of merchandise and equipment for all model railroad scales and interests.

Admission is $5 for adults while kids children under the age of 12 are free.