Local artist’s work to be auctioned off to help pay for Leetonia’s latest project

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is gearing up for its first Fall Festival. The village wants to use the event to help raise money for local projects, so officials decided to reach out to a local artist for help.

On the corner of Chestnut and Main streets sits an open lot of just grass and an area with paved cement. But there are plans to add an amphitheater and a splash pad.

“We need stuff for our future, for our generations to come and our kids. So we [want] to help develop and make something more available for our kids to do and give them activities,” said Leetonia Mayor Kevin Siembida.

But none of this will be cheap, so this year, the village is launching a fall festival. It will have arts and crafts and food vendors. One of the organizers reached out to one local artist to see if he wanted to participate.

“She said that part of it was going to be a fundraiser to help raise money for the kids,” said artist Ron Moore, Jr.

So, Moore went one step further and donated one of his artworks that took him 90 hours to complete.

“I want to do everything I can for the kids because what we invest into our kids today ensures them a brighter tomorrow and helps the community,” Moore said.

The selection was a sketch of New Kids On The Block, a popular music group from the ’80s and ’90s. It will be auctioned off to help pay for the splash pads.

“Most of these mothers who are on this committee, through them growing up, they drove their parents nuts — yelling, hooping and hollering about the New Kids On The Block. They probably had posters on their walls,” Moore said.

“I’m quite impressed. First time seeing this with New Kids On The Block. Growing up in that generation, I do recall all that going on, so I’m quite impressed,” Siembida said.

Leetonia is still looking for vendors for the event on Saturday, Sept. 25. It will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Main Street.

Check out the Leetonia Fall Festival group on Facebook for more information or to get in touch to be a vendor.