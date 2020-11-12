Local artist’s paintings being auctioned off to benefit community art school

If you'd like to see and bid on the paintings, you can do that online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local artist’s paintings are being auctioned off this week to help an art school in the area.

An auction of Don Williams’ paintings is going on now until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The money raised will go to the SMARTS Community Art School.

This auction is part of the Virtual SMARTS Family Dinner event.

Registering for the event is free, and will allow you to participate, win prizes and see how the bidding is progressing.