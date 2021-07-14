Local artist paints YSU rock as traditional start to Summer Festival of the Arts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rock outside of the Kilcawley Center on YSU’s campus is being painted once again to celebrate a summer tradition.

The Summer Festival of the Arts is normally held on campus each year, but after a year off due to COVID-19, this year it’s being held at Wean Park, between the Covelli Centre and the Amphiteater.

The rock is being painted by Bob Barko, Jr. of Steel Town Studio. It’s a tradition before each festival.

This year, the festival will be going on the same weekend as the Wine and Jazz Festival at the Amphitheater and the Saint Nicholas Greek Fest.

The YSU Arts Festival is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.