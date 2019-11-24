Local artist depicts Youngstown history through mural during holiday road show

Barko was at Saint Patrick's Church in Youngstown with his "Here in Youngstown" mural

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local fine graphic artist Bob Barko Jr. began his holiday road show on Sunday with a presentation of his 32-foot long mural, depicting the history of Youngstown.

Barko was at Saint Patrick’s Church in Youngstown with his “Here in Youngstown” mural.

It consists of eight 4-foot wide by 6-foot high panels, featuring 92 individual images depicting people, popular landmarks and attractions as well as products with Youngstown roots.

Barko’s Steel Town Studios has a booth at the ‘Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mill’ holiday event at Lanterman’s Mill next weekend.