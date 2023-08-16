BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local artist who puts his talent to work for victims of tragedy has taken up the disaster in Maui to channel his talents.

Ron Moore, Jr. is selling a portrait that he sketched of the Oak Ridge Boys with all proceeds raised going to the American Red Cross for Hawaii Relief.

Another touching part of this story is that all four members of the Oak Ridge Boys agreed to add their signatures. They’ll be doing so this week.

Once Moore gets the artwork back, he’ll have it customed framed and put it up for sale.

Moore has created artwork to benefit victims here in the Valley over the years, and recently created artwork to benefit the cause in Ukraine.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.