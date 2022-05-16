YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spreading awareness about mental health continues during the month of May. A local art show is taking place to highlight self-expression and mental health.

The theme of this year’s art therapy show at the Mahoning County Courthouse is “Hope, Resiliency and Prevention.”

“I looked at a lot of the paintings. I was one of the first deputies here and it just drew me to it and I thought, ‘This is such a beautiful painting,'” said Mahoning County Deputy Ray Nemeth.

Nemeth was one of the first observers of the artwork. He believes promoting and supporting mental health programs is very valuable.

“If they can help people that are depressed and learn through it and get through it with art, I think it’s just a great win-win,” he said.

The Helms Foundation is the driving force behind the event. The goal is to promote, support and provide art therapy services and programs to the Valley.

In a comment on the high amount of violence across the city, Nemeth believes using art as a form of expression is a great outlet.

“People that are depressed, trying to come up in this world through drugs, again, this is a way of doing things a little different, getting those outlets,” he said.

A special guest went to the art gallery, Young Yoon. She’s a reporter all the way from Korea who’s here in the United States to learn and observe our culture. Yoon says creating and analyzing artwork is important for humans in every culture.

“If we see the artwork, our imagination will be enhanced,” she said.

Many of the paintings have already been sold, including one purchased by YSU President Jim Tressel.

A competition for the best painting can be voted on at the gallery.

The art show will continue this entire week.