Local art show benefits under-served communities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Over the past several years, schools nationwide experienced budget cuts that has forced some districts to get rid of art programs.

The FIVE Squared Art Show and Sale is looking to change that. The eighth annual show kicked off Sunday at the Davis Family YMCA.

Artists of all ages made their pieces on 5×5 inch canvases. Paintings, jewelry and even digital art were on display.

Struthers native and 9-year-old artist Aiden Chizmar has been taking art classes since last year, but said, “I’ve been doing art for like 8 years though, just by myself.”

“I look forward to it every year. It’s a really cool fundraiser. I donate eight paintings which is the maximum someone can donate,” said Poland artist Christi Kacvinsky.

The 480 pieces of art — donated by 160 different artists — are being sold to raise money for the YMCA’s Artreach program, which helps get art to the underserved areas in the community.

“So kids can experience art,” said Davis YMCA’s arts and humanities coordinator Suzanne Gray.

Gray organizes the show each year and says everyone should have access to art.

“It opens their minds to other things. They learn better, they can be critical thinkers because they have to think about how you’re going to make art,” Gray said.

Artists from around the world donate their art. The show’s cause fuels them to create more.

“Some of the best artists in our community donate to this. Their works regularly would sell for hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Here, they donate to us and the piece goes for $25,” Gray said.

“Art is important to everyone’s lives. It’s very important and the Y makes it accessible for people,” Kacvinsky said.

“I just like to be creative and I love art,” Chizmar said.

Pieces from the show can be purchased through the end of the month.