Local art museum gets approval for expansion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As artists create larger works, museum directors want to have an abundance of space to display them.

That’s why a major addition is moving forward at the Butler Institute of American Art.

The Butler’s Board of Trustees has now approved the plans for a two-story expansion of the building, specifically on the side facing Wick Avenue.

“The structure is going to be mostly glass and then illuminated so a large artwork, there’s some plans for large artwork to be displayed there and its just going to be beautiful to pass by this area,” said the museum’s public relations director Wendy Swick.

A groundbreaking could come this spring and be completed by year’s end.