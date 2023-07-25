HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – This weekend in Hermitage, families can enjoy some art and music at the annual Hermitage Summer Arts Festival.

Vendors will set up at Rodney White Olympic Park.

Organizers say there will be lots of food and live entertainment, plus an inflatable obstacle course and kids’ activity tent.

“It’s important that we offer quality things for families to come out,” said Community Events Director Jessica Gotch.

Gotch added that the vendor spots have been expanded over the years.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.