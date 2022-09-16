(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend.

The Hartford Apple Festival begins Friday.

There’s going to be rides, games and food all weekend long. Friday there’s also the queen contest. Things will cap off Sunday with a car show.

Saturday and Sunday will be the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Lisbon.

It starts at 10 a.m. with a parade. They’ll have food vendors, a petting zoo, carnival rides, free kids games

and apple everything.

This event is now in its 54th year. There are two stages this year for live entertainment.