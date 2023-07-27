CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Apple farmers are busy right now. Too many apples on one tree is not always a good thing, so they’re going through a process of thinning. It’s balancing the tree’s energy for more quality than quantity.

White House Fruit Farms has 25 acres of apples. They have six to eight weeks to go through the thinning process.

“You’ll end up with an apple this season that not only tastes better, but you’ll end up with strong bloom for next year,” said David Hull, with White House Fruit Farms. “You really don’t see what we call a real quality apple until at least the middle, towards the end of August.”

Molnar Farms is working 60% of its crop, suffering from a freeze in the spring and damage in December. But the season has been good for the trees they have. The process they’re going through to get peaches is more selective than what apple farmers do.

“We’ll go through this tree three or four times. They’ll ripen differently. They’ll start ripening at the top and at the bottom. Each day, we go through, our crew, and we pick the peaches that are ripe,” said Rick Molnar.

Huffman Fruit Farms say the deep freeze in December and the frost towards spring affected their peaches, but it wasn’t mainly the air temperature that was the problem.

“Due to the high winds and the 30 below zero wind chill factor, dehydration as well,” said John Huffman.

Afterward, the mild part of winter caused the peach buds to swell early. Some of the peaches have grown to a bigger size, which isn’t always good.

“The quality is not there on a too light o a crop. Over-growing is more like to split open and have cracks,” Huffman said.