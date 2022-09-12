WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to move a Brookfield-based animal rescue to Warren Township.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s offer to purchase land on Tod Avenue has been accepted.

The 20 acres have been used as farm to house horses, goats, chickens and a mini pig.

So far, founder Jason Cooke says the nonprofit has secured about $34,000 in donations to purchase the property. The total cost of the land is $97,000.

“We’re about 1/3rd of the way there, and we really need the public’s support because the dogs and the cats at the shelter currently – and all the dogs and the cats in the future – that we want to help, they need us,” says Cooke.

They hope to close on the property by Oct. 28.