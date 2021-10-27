Local animal rescue looking for new spot after building goes up for sale

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Those at New Lease on Life animal rescue are looking for a new location, but before they can find one, they’re going to need the community’s help.



The rescue has been in its current location for 11 years, but its stay at 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd. in Struthers will be coming to a close.

“The landlord has decided to sell off all of his properties,” said Maria Guyan, director of New Lease on Life.



Guyan said this is a sign that it’s time to get their own facility.



“Right now, we’re in the funding phase. We realize it’s probably going to take a while to get the money that we need,” she said.

The rescue’s current rent is $3,000 a month at its Struthers location.

“We’re not being forced out by any means. We are more than welcome as a tenant,” Guyan said.

The price tag they’re estimating for a new place is about $350,000.



“We don’t want to be stuck in a situation where we only have a very short time period to find a new place, in case the rent goes up or something else happens with the building,” Guyan said.

Funding is where they need the community’s help because, with the turnover in the current real estate market, Guyan said there is no way of knowing what properties will be available when they have the money.



“Once we actually raise the money, we will be probably looking for temporary fosters while we’re making the move. And of course, we are going to need a lot of help with moving because we have a lot of stuff,” she said.

To donate or volunteer for New Lease on Life, visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.