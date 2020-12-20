Local animal charity in need of volunteers

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A local animal nonprofit is in desperate need of volunteers this winter season.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is an organization that was created to help heartworm positive dogs as well as those in medical need throughout Ohio.

On Sunday, they held their scheduled volunteer orientation.

They usually has an orientation one Sunday a month to encourage people in the community to learn about the organization and how to become a volunteer.

“Now more than ever, we are in desperate need of volunteers, especially with the pandemic. People are uncertain of what they can or can’t do, and I want to ensure them that we provide a safe environment for people to come out here, walk dogs, provide enjoyment and enrichment for dogs and help them find homes,” said Jason Cooke, president of the nonprofit.

Although there is a need for volunteers, Cooke says they have had an increase in fosters and adopters for dogs.