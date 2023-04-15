CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Angels For Animals collected items for its annual garage sale next week.

Cars lined up at the Canfield Fairgrounds to give away items.

Angels for Animals is collecting any useable, sellable goods. All proceeds will go to the animal shelter and will help with the yearly expenses.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Diane Less, Angels for Animals founder. “It usually is enough money to fund one of our eight veterinarians for the year, so that’s a big deal.”

Angels For Animals will be collecting items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.