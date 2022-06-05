BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach summer and the temperature begins to climb, the pavement will heat up and many unsuspecting pups will suffer from paw pad related injuries due to hot asphalt.

Many owners like taking their dogs on walks to enjoy the warm summer weather, but they may forget one important detail: just how hot the pavement can get! While it can be tempting to take your dog everywhere you go, it can cause serious harm to their paws if you’re not careful.

The asphalt can get shockingly hot even when temperatures are not scorching, as the pavement can be almost double the temperature.

Animal Charity of Ohio suggests walking your dog during the cooler hours, in the early mornings or later in the evening.

And staying on grassed areas or shaded areas if possible.

And bringing water with you on walks is also important to keep your dog cool.

“If the pavement, before you go out, if you touch it, and it’s hot to your hand, it’s likely already at a temperature that can burn the skin off of your dogs paws,” said Jane MacMurchy of the Animal Charity of Ohio.

Hot pavement can burn even the toughest of paws on the warmest of days, but strengthening your dog’s paws can provide an added layer of protection.

This can be done by walking your dog on pavement as often as possible when the pavement is cool or at a normal temperature, because it will thicken the tissue on their paw pads.

Paw pads are a common yet preventable injury seen in many furry friends during the summer months.

“Right under those callous pads is a bleeding, raw, fleshy tissue that is incredibly, incredibly painful,” MacMurchy continued.

Animal Charity says third degree burns can happen on your dogs paws and treating them and keeping the infection down is extremely hard to do.

Animal charity says if you feel like you’ve made a mistake and have walked your dog on pavement that is too hot, they ask that people seek medical treatment for their animal, but they say to keep in mind emergency services in this area can cost up to thousands of dollars to be seen and treated. So, it’s better to be proactive in preventing a visit.