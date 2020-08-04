Local and state police investigating incident in Warren

State and local police are in the area of Hamilton and Delaware avenues

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency in an investigation of an incident that took place in Warren some time between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

State and local police converged in the area of Hamilton and Delaware avenues on the city’s southwest side.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots, but police have not confirmed if a shooting happened or who was involved, referring all questions to state authorities.

