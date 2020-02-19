Local and state leaders look to rebrand area as ‘Voltage Valley’

Local and state leaders are joining an energy incubator to talk about rebranding the Mahoning Valley as "Voltage Valley"

State Senators Sean O’Brien and Michael Rulli, along with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, will speak at an event Wednesday in Columbus about the initiative.

The event is hosted by Brite Energy Innovators and will take place at the Tesla Columbus Gallery at Easton Town Center.

Rebranding the Mahoning Valley to “Voltage Valley” is a plan make the area a research and production hub for electric vehicles and mix the Valleys industrial past with emerging technology, according to a news release from Brite Energy.

Those attending the event include executives from the Columbus area, including new energy companies and startups.