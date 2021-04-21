Local American Heart Association recognizes WYTV’s Lindsey Watson for volunteer work

(WYTV) – Last Friday, the White House issued a proclamation declaring this week as National Volunteer Week.

WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson was recognized by the local chapter of the American Heart Association.

They posted on their Facebook page saying, in part, “Lindsey has truly brought our mission to life through her storytelling.”

“It’s always an honor working with our community partners! I truly appreciate every single opportunity, especially when working with the wonderful team at the AHA. It’s not very often that I’m speechless, but this was an absolutely wonderful surprise. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank them enough,” Watson said of the recognition.

Congratulations from all of us here at WYTV News!