Local Amazon facility ramps up for holiday rush

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Amazon delivery center in North Jackson’s been a busy place since the start of the pandemic.

Perry Booth is the delivery manager for the station just off Mahoning Avenue and Bailey Road. The 300 warehouse employees and nearly 500 drivers handle packages for eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Booth says Amazon has not experienced the kind of delays caused by the supply chain shortages around the country these days but still reminds customers to place holiday orders as soon as they can.

“The more time you can give yourself for that package to get delivered the more likely it will successfully arrive on time,” Booth said.

The North Jackson station routinely handles about 10,000 packages a day, but on Black Friday, orders were coming in for the company at a rate of more than 1,600 every second.

“This is our biggest week for larger package sizes. Then, closer to Christmas we will get a bit busier volume-wise,” Booth said.

The local station operates 24-hours a day with packages coming in from centers around the country. They’re processed in North Jackson overnight and then dispatched the next day.

“All the packages should be on the road for delivery shortly after noon,” Booth said.

From last Friday through the First of the New Year, the North Jackson facility will surpass last year’s mark of 1.3 million packages, Booth said.