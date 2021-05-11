Local alcohol, drug abuse program says community prevention works for teenagers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recent survey among Mahoning County 11th graders revealed that 22 percent had an alcoholic drink in the last 30 days and 15 percent have tried marijuana.

The percentages are nearly identical that they plan to do it again in the next 30 days.

These numbers are among all Mahoning County school districts.

The Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADAOP) held a town hall meeting on Tuesday, wanting to get the message out that prevention as a community really works.

“We really want to make sure that they understand that drugs and alcohol is not going to get them to where they want to be in life. We want to get them to where they want to be in life. These kinds of meetings are really helpful to let others know who in the community is out there to help them,” said Takiyah Anderson, with YUMADAOP Drug Free Communities.

One consensus from the meeting was that there needs to be more drug and alcohol prevention programs or presentations in schools.