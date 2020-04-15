Local airports among others in western Pa. to receive CARES grant

It's part of nearly $10 billion in federal funding made available for in response to COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Airports in Mercer and Lawrence counties were among several in western Pennsylvania that will receive funding through the CARES grant.

It’s part of nearly $10 billion in federal funding made available for in response to COVID-19. The money is designed to help area airports respond to coronavirus impacts and to continue employment.

“Airports across western Pennsylvania are our access to the skies,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly. “Right now, they need help to get through the temporary slowdown as a result of COVID-19. Thank you to the Trump Administration and the FAA for supporting our aviators, future travelers and rich aviation history with these CARES Act grants.”

Airports receiving funds in western Pennsylvania include:

Butler Regional Airport $69,000

Corry-Lawrence Airport $20,000

Erie International Airport $18,499,203

Greenville Municipal Airport $20,000

Grove City Airport $30,000

Port Meadville Airport $30,000

New Castle Municipal Airport $30,000

Titusville Airport $20,000

Zelienople Municipal Airport $30,000

The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport, along with other airports in Ohio, is also receiving funds from the grant.