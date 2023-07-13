VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is offering a ride on a plane that’s almost 100 years old, or you can go just to see what it looks like.

The event runs from July 13-16.

The Ford Tri-Motor plane was built in 1928. At the time, it was luxury, state-of-the-art travel.

Dave Ross flies the Tri-Motor. He says when it was built, it changed air travel forever.

“Henry Ford manufactured airplanes from ’26-’33 and built 199 of these Ford Tri-Motors,” said Ross. “It’s an all-aluminum airliner that really revolutionized air travel.”

Ross says most planes were made out of wood or fabric prior to the Tri-Motor.

“The fabric would go bad and the wood would rot,” said Ross.

When it was in operation, this plane was one leg of transcontinental travel.

“Its service was coast to coast. People would get on a train in the East Coast at night, sleep on a train. In the morning, they were in Columbus, Ohio, and they would get on a Tri-Motor,” said Ross.

From there, passengers would take another plane and train to California.

“It flies really well. It does well. It doesn’t go very fast and only goes about 90 miles an hour. It handles the wind very well. If anybody has driven a dump truck without power steering, they have an idea what it’s like to fly this,” said Ross.

It’s free to go see the plane. Tickets to take a short flight are $95.