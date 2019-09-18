Local Air Reservists return home to Vienna station after mission in Asia

The deployed service members helped with airlift operations at several military installations in the region

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Dozens of local Air Reserve members returned to Vienna Wednesday afternoon following deployment in southwest Asia.

Loved ones were at the Air Reserve Station to welcome home the more than 50 Reservists who landed.

They spent 120 days working with the U.S. Central Command Operations. Four C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft were also part of the mission.

“My dad’s coming back,” Anthony Santucci said. “He’s been gone for about two months. He should be coming back soon on the bus. I’ve been waiting for a while, so just glad he’s home. Very proud of him.”

“The Reserve, along with our Guard brethren, give the president options,” said Col. Joseph Janik, 910th Wing Commander. “So when difficult situations arise around the world and the president needs to call on us for reinforcement, we’re ready.”

Janik said he’s thankful for community support, as well as flexible local employers who were able to let the Citizen Reservists leave for four months.