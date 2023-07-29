BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Artificial intelligence has been around for quite some time but recently has grown exponentially in mainstream consumption. Now, digital marketing and advertising agencies are implementing the use of artificial intelligence.

Palo Creative, an advertising and marketing agency, is implementing AI technology to help grow its clients’ businesses.

“Anything we can do to use as a tool — including AI — We are going to look to utilize,” said Rob Palowitz, Palo Creative CEO. “To be more efficient to be more timely [and] to use data analytics better.”

Chat GBT, movies, the music we listen to and various platforms like Netflix already use AI. For example, how Netflix puts together a list of “recommended shows” for each user.

“How are they doing that? They are looking at my history: What I looked at, the different variations of movies, if I rate them, and then they are tailoring that user experience in Netflix just for me,” Palowitz said.

CEO Rob Palowitz compares the use of artificial intelligence to back in the day when robotics was introduced to the manufacturing field.

“Everyone was scared about robotics and that automation taking over the workforce and to some degree it did, but it created efficiency and actually grew companies so they actually hired more people to manage,” he said.

The use of artificial intelligence allows for a more intimate experience for consumers.

“Any way we can personalize interaction or an experience, whether it’s an ad or a landing page or the website itself, we want to make sure it’s personalized as much as possible,” Palowitz said.

He said technology should always be used with caution and that integrity is of the utmost importance.

“The way technology moves, which moves so fast, things we are using the last 10 years is equivalent to what’s been in progression 20 years previous,” Palowitz said.