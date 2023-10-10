YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local agency is hiring.

Youngstown Works is holding a hiring event on Wednesday. It’s from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.

If you do not have a resume, you are still encouraged to attend and speak with businesses looking to hire, or schools looking to train you for something new.

One of the local companies attending the event will be Livi Steel. It’s hiring full or part-time structural steel fitters. You can talk with them at the event or apply in person at its location in Warren.

Youngstown Works is a consortium of more than 20 local businesses, agencies and nonprofits that assist job seekers.