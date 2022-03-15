CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals has already placed six pregnant cats and two dozen orphaned kittens this spring.

These are numbers they usually don’t start seeing until April.

But the mostly mild winter meant more cats than usual kept having kittens. They said that they’re receiving dozens of calls every day to take on more pregnant cats and they’re searching for foster volunteers to help handle the onslaught.

“We rely on foster homes to house all these cats which is why we need volunteers to help us take care of them and why we need foster families to foster them until we can get them into the shelter for adoption,” said Diane Less of Angels For Animals.

Angels for Animals set funding aside this year to help prevent the onslaught of kittens they’re seeing by using funding to let people get two cats fixed at once. They can start as early as eight weeks or as soon as the cat weighs at least two pounds and people can use the program until funding runs out.

“We much prefer to stop those litters because you’re looking at 20-30 cats for every available adoptive home. How are those cats going to be saved and get to our goal, which is a permanent loving home for every dog and cat’? said Less.

Animal charity also plans on holding a spay and neuter event for full litters of kittens later in the year.

For more information and on how to sign up, contact Animal Charity