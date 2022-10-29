LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

All around the country, the DEA sponsors collection sites where medications can be dropped off for proper disposal.

Liberty Police Department had a prescription collection box. Prescriptions, pills, and other medications were collected.

Prescription drugs thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet can be extremely dangerous — the box aims to solve these issues.

“They’re not getting in the hands of teenagers and others to abuse or use, they’re not being flushed down the toilet and end up in the water supply or disposed improperly in the trash or the dumps,” said Sgt. Michael Janovick with Liberty Police Department.

Prescription drop-off is available Monday-Friday at Liberty Police Department.