YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week marks Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week, and here in the Valley, a local advocate is working to make things better for those with MS.

Samantha Villella is known best for her work with her nonprofit, KV’s Krew. Her mother Kathy and sister Nikki were both diagnosed with MS.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. It disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and the body.

Villella was recently in Washington DC, advocating to end barriers while traveling on airplanes.

She also advocates for more funding to continue research.

“Researchers are making breakthroughs every day. So I am very hopeful that we will see some versions of cures for individuals that are living with MS,” said Villella.

Villella encourages those who want to volunteer or raise awareness to look into the National MS Society. That information can be found on the National MS Society’s website.