Local 92-year-old Marine Corps veteran looking for sentimental pinky ring

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Marine Corps veteran is missing a sentimental piece of jewelry, one he was hoping to give to a family member as a memento when he’s gone.

If you know 92-year-old Verne Gibson, you know he loves his country, the Marine Corps, the Dallas Cowboys, his nickname “Hoot” and his jewelry. Particularly, a heavy gold nugget ring that has been on his left pinky finger for more than three decades. But today, that ring is nowhere to be found.

“I keep checking, it’s gone. I didn’t sleep for two or three nights,” Gibson said.

Exactly one week ago, Gibson had an unusually busy day, starting with a doctor’s appointment, stops at two different pharmacies, a trip to Walmart and then lunch with Jean, his wife of more than 50 years. It’s there he realized the ring was missing.

“I said, ‘My God, my ring is gone.’ I went out and looked in the car, it wasn’t in there. Just racking my brain where I may have lost it,” Gibson said.

“The one day they’re all over God’s green earth traveling everywhere this happens,” said Holly Gibson Blackburn, Gibson’s daughter.

The ring has a lot of sentimental meaning for Gibson. It has been on his finger since the day he bought it from a Navy veteran and close friend who passed away.

“I wore it for 35 years and in my will, I was going to give it to my grandson and I don’t know where I lost it,” Gibson said.

“We’ve shared on Facebook pictures in the hopes of whoever might come across it or knows somebody, if they would, out of the kindness of their heart, return it. No questions asked. We will offer a reward,” Holly said.

If you find the ring, please call the WKBN/WYTV newsroom at 330-788-2456.