AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Park is raising money to keep up the park and expand.

They’re replacing two arbors that blew down in the winds last month.

They also need to mulch, pull weeds and repaint some gazebos.

Park co-chairman Sam Swogger III says their ultimate goal is to create a walk-through museum to display artifacts and photos from 9/11.

Swogger says he’s grateful for the community’s ongoing support.

“We get a lot of support and that’s what you need in a community, you got to have the community. We can’t just do… we’re only about six people,” Swogger said.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, just email kguzzo@austintowntwp.com.