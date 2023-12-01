NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A middle school student makes October and December months to remember every year.

Francesca Battaglini, 14, collects socks for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The 8th-grade student at Springfield Local Intermediate School holds a “Sock-tober” event to bring the collection together and makes the donation in December.

She unloaded the boxes of men’s, women’s and children’s socks on Friday. They come in multiple colors, designs and sizes.

This was the fifth year for her donation and it was the biggest ever with 6,000 pairs of socks donated.

“Makes me feel great because I don’t think people realize how much socks can do for people on the streets and people that can’t afford it. They can do so much and they’re one of the, I think, biggest things that people on the streets ask for. I don’t think people really ever think of it,” Battaglini said.

The socks will be given out later this month, starting at the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Christmas party on Dec. 21.