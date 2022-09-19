ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Ellsworth Township was arrested Monday on a warrant after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

Thomas Knepp, 75, is charged with assault. Police said that this was from an incident that occurred on September 7 at the 13000 block of West Akron-Canfield Road when a woman told him that he had to remove his stuff from her house.

The woman told police that after an argument, Knepp laughed at her and struck her in the head and nose with a closed fist. Reports said that Knepp continued kicking her in the chest until she got away into the house and called 9-1-1.

Police said that Knepp then left the scene. The victim was taken to a local emergency room for treatment of injuries. Officers believed that Knepp was living in the Alliance/Uniontown area before his arrest.

Knepp is in the Mahoning County Jail.