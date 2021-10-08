Local 4-H group helping to feed hungry people in community

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of children has stepped up to help feed hungry people in their community.

The Country Kids and Kritters 4-H group has installed two community cupboards.

Community service is important to 4-H, and this was the idea that the 50 kids voted to approve.

They contain non-perishable food items and paper products.

The idea is to take what you need and give what you can.

Two boxes were installed just before the Canfield Fair, and they’ve already noticed people using them and have had to restock them.

“The kids have really stepped up to help because they want to give back. They want to provide for others, and we do that in this way and in other projects by donating money, supplies and whatever, and they don’t hesitate to step up and take part of it,” said Club Advisor Cheryl Hawkins

The Community Cupboards are outside Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown and at Welsh Motors in New Springfield.