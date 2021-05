COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of May 4, a total of 1,077,284 (+1,285) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 56,846 (+204) hospitalizations and 7,856(+20) ICU admissions. A total of 4,737,400Ohioans — 40.53% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That is an increase of 17,435 from the previous day.