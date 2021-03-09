Youngstown police stress gun safety after shooting of 3-year-old boy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police said a young child who was shot in a McBride Street apartment is in stable condition, and it appears his shooting was an accident.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said at a press conference Tuesday that detectives are looking to get a few more statements and tie up some loose ends before conferring with prosecutors on whether charges should be filed.

The 3-year-old is in stable condition at Akron Children’s Hospital, Foley said. He said it appears the child got ahold of a handgun that was on a nightstand.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and police Chief Carl Davis also used the press conference to stress gun safety, especially with young children in the home.

Davis said gun locks are available at the police department, and he is working with his staff to distribute them in the future throughout the city.

Capt. Jason Simon also stressed that guns and ammunition should be stored in separate lock boxes and that guns should be partially disassembled, if possible.