AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing returns to Hollywood Gaming this weekend.

The racetrack is kicking off its ninth season.

Opening Day festivities are this Saturday. It kicks off with a 12:15 p.m. post.

Racing will take place Mondays through Thursdays at 12:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays at 12:15 p.m. See the full calendar here.

The season runs through mid-April.