Live racing returns to Austintown casino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing is officially back at Hollywood Gaming. Friday kicked off their grand opening weekend.

The first horse race kicked off at 12:45 p.m.

Hollywood Gaming is excited to be almost back to normal. Last year, they were at 50% capacity because of the pandemic.

This year, they’re back at 100% and have the outdoor area open with dining and drinks available.

“We are excited, we’re encouraged. We’re bringing racing back, adding a new experience,” said Kevin Brogan, a spokesperson for Hollywood Gaming.

Bon Journey is taking the stage Friday at 7 p.m. for a free concert that is open to the public. Saturday, Hollywood Gaming will host its first-ever “Weiner Dog Dash,” where dogs will take to the track after the second race.