MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday morning, First News is getting a live look at road conditions in the Valley.

Roads can be slick as some snow may have melted overnight and re-froze.

Several salt trucks are out working. Be mindful and give crews space to work.

Roads may look clear, but still take your time as there is potential for some black ice to form.

For more information on upcoming weather, see our Storm Team 27 Forecast.