WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Packard Museum in Warren did not hold back from celebrating Mardi Gras Tuesday night.

The community came out in droves to celebrate the holiday. Guests were decked out in beads and masks, and the Packard Dixieland Band performed throughout the night.

There was lots of music, dancing, and food. The traditional paczki doughnut was a hit along with the cajun pizza and Cafe Du Monde — a New Orleans staple.

“It is great fun. Anyone that’s ever been in and around New Orleans and knows the history behind the Mardi Gras, they know what a big celebration this is. I mean it’s the last day. It’s live it up and then go right into lent,” said Executive Director Mary Ann Porinchak.

This was the museum’s fourth Mardi Gras event and it’s first in the last two years.