YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the main staples of Youngstown’s Mount Carmel Fest is the Little Prince and Princess Pageant.

Boys and girls ages four to nine did their best to show off for the crowd and answer a series of questions from the always entertaining Meteorologist Jim Loboy who served as the night’s MC.

First News Anchor Lindsey Watson was also invited back to judge the event alongside weekend evening anchor Megan Lee.

The competition was close but when the votes were counted 4-year-old Luciana Magazzine and 8-year-old Mateo Sturm took home the crowns.