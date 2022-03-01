YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of Youngstown’s little learners are getting exposure to the benefits of reading this week.

The first Literary Arts Festival started Tuesday for students of Martin Luther King and Volney Rogers Elementary.

Kindergarten through 3rd graders will enjoy pop-up literacy events that show them learning can be fun. On Tuesday, they saw a puppet show and listened to a jazz trio called Three Steps Forward.

March is National Reading Month and the week’s events show students how story, music, art and theater all intertwine.

First of all, we’re coming together and we’re supporting common goals, but I would underscore that final piece about pleasure because when you’re having fun, then the efficacy of learning is strengthened,” said festival creator Dr. Stacy Graber.

Every child will get a picture book as a gift. They may be too young to understand that it’s showing them the importance of the arts and humanities in the life of the community.