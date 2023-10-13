NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County Girl Scout troop is hoping to make a long-lasting impact on their community with their “Little Free Pet Shop”.

The shop is located inside the small dog area of the dog park in Waddell Park. Members of Troop 80054 Veronica Marvin, Aurora Johnson, Araya Dellamorte, Sophie Mayle, and Alex Cevetto spent about 20 hours working on the project as part of their silver award.

The troop priced out materials, built the structure, and painted it. They modeled it after Snoopy’s dog house.

The idea for the project stemmed from the little free library so those who need pet supplies can take what they need and one day give it back to the shop for the next person.

“Whenever somebody comes to take an item they just have to give an item back it doesn’t matter when,” said Marvin.

“We built this so that people who need to or people who just want something and want to help out can come and help out,” said Johnson.

People can find supplies for dogs, cats and even birds. The troop said just within the last week, the shop has received a lot of donated supplies.