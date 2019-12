After 116 years, the north side station is officially out of service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s Fire Station 7 signed off for the final time at 6 p.m. Friday.

For the first time in 116 years, there will be no fire station at the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue on the north side.

On Friday evening, a dispatcher announced the station was officially taken out of service. You can listen to that scanner recording above.